Man slashes woman’s neck inside Los Angeles laundromat

LOS ANGELES (CNN)–Police are searching for a suspect robber who attacked a woman inside a Los Angeles laundromat on Thursday evening.
Authorities say the man walked inside the laundromat on Venice Avenue and Vermont Boluverlard carrying a skateboard and a sharp object.
The victim was using a coin machine with her back turned when the suspect came up from behind and tried to snatch her purse.
A brief struggle ensued, and then the suspect slashed the woman in the neck with the object.
The attacker quickly fled the scene and remains at large.
