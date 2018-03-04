Man slashes woman’s neck inside Los Angeles laundromat

By Published: Updated:


LOS ANGELES (CNN)–Police are searching for a suspect robber who attacked a woman inside a Los Angeles laundromat on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the man walked inside the laundromat on Venice Avenue and Vermont Boluverlard carrying a skateboard and a sharp object.

The victim was using a coin machine with her back turned when the suspect came up from behind and tried to snatch her purse.

A brief struggle ensued, and then the suspect slashed the woman in the neck with the object.

The attacker quickly fled the scene and remains at large.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s