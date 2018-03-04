(AP) – A partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:
Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”
Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile.
Production Design: “The Shape of Water.”
Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk.”
Sound Editing: “Dunkirk.”
Documentary Feature: “Icarus.”
Film Editing: “Dunkirk.”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour.”
Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball.”
Animated Feature Film: “Coco.”
Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049.”
Costume Design: Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread.”
