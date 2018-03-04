Robbery suspect leads Daly City police on pursuit into San Francisco

By Published:


DALY CITY (KRON)-A robbery suspect in Daly City led police officers on a chase that ended in San Franciso Sunday evening.

According to Sergeant Harrison with the Daly City Police Department, at around 7:10 p.m. officers were notified of a robbery in progress at a Safeway in the Westlake Shopping Center.

Police say the suspect stole cash from a register. The suspect fled in a vehicle and a pursuit ensued into San Francisco.

Officers say the chase came to end when the suspect crashed into a newspaper stand on Church and Market Streets.

The suspect was taken into custody.

