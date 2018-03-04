SF Police: Aldon Smith wanted in domestic violence incident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker, Aldon Smith, was allegedly involved in a domestic violence on Saturday night.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, at 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 600 block of Bush Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Smith fled the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators want to speak with Smith regarding the incident. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked the call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at (415) 575-444.
- RAIN RADAR: TRACK THE STORM WITH KRON4’S INTERACTIVE RADAR MAP
- BIGGEST STORM OF THE SEASON ROLLS THROUGH NORCAL
- AUDIO: THREAT MADE TO “SHOOT UP” EAST SAN JOSE SCHOOLS
- OAKLAND MAYOR STANDS BEHIND HER ICE RAID WARNING
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: DRIVER GOES OFF ON STANLEY ROBERTS
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE