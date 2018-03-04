TRAVEL: Exploring Cabo San Lucas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Past Week Of Cold Winter Weather In The Bay Area has a lot of people thinking about a getaway to the sun.

Travel Enthusiast Dana Rebmann tells KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez about a quick and easy trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Hop on a direct flight, and you can be walking on Medano Beach in a few hours. Or I hopped on a cruise out of Long Beach and it came with two days in port in Cabo. That leaves plenty of time for the beach or one of the many of tours and activities Cabo offers.

From Medano Beach, Cabo’s famous Arch, known as Land’s End, is an easy boat ride. Jump in a water taxi, or you can easily book tours right from the sand or marina area. You’ll cruise around the arch and the sea lion colony. Some boats will drop you at the beach for short visit, others include snorkeling at Pelican Rock. The water is clear; the fish are colorful and plentiful, thanks to the occasional tortilla or two that seem to wind up in the water. ($5 $10 per person ride to beach, goes up from there.)

Mid-December through mid-April you don’t have to leave sight of the coast to watch the humpback whales that come to town. Once you pass the arch, you need to keep your eyes open because you never know when one will pop up. Whale watching boats run numerous times a day from the marina area. Smaller zodiac style boats move a little faster, and may get you a bit closer. Larger boats will give you a smoother ride and offers amenities like bathrooms and perks like food and drink. ($70-$90)

Crowds aren’t the only ones taking over Cabo’s beaches these days. How about strolling the surf on a camel? We’ve all heard of horseback rides on the beach, but camels were a new one, at least to me. Cabo Adventures has 15 camels, four of which are rescues. The camels have a four-day work week, followed by two days off. After your ride, there’s typically lunch and tequilla tasting. ($109)

If you’re the type that prefers to move a little faster, can the camels and book an off-road excursion with Cabo Adventures. You will get dusty and dirty. There’s a good chance you’ll also get wet, but you’ll have fun as you race along trails in desert-like stretches of Baja. One person drives the Polaris UTV (utility task vehicle), the other just hangs on. And I truly mean hangs on. There’s a bar to grip as you bounce along, and believe me you do bounce. Every bit of your body will shake. After plenty of twists, turns, and stream crossings, you’ll find your way to the beach.

Tours are run in a stretch of Baja know as Elias Calles, about 40 minutes northwest of Cabo San Lucas.

Drivers have to be 18 and have a license, but kids five and up can ride along. Wearing pants and sneakers isn’t a bad idea. Tour guides fit you with helmets, goggles and provide bandanas to wear across your nose and mouth. ($199)

