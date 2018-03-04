Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me’ mixed reviews from Oscars stage

(WFLA) — Lyrical performances are a huge part of the 2018 awards season and the Sunday night Oscars was no different.

Mary J. Blige gave an incredible performance at the Academy Awards of the nominated Mudbound song, “Mighty River.”

The 47-year-old is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her acting performance in the hit film.

She became the first person to ever be nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year.

But fans on Twitter weren’t as impressed with the rendition of “Remember Me” from a competing film nomination.

Gael Garcia Bernal singing Remember Me live at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9u1Njj4hh8 — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) March 5, 2018

Remember Me is the ugliest song lmfao #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HgLG8F9xLR — Florence Welch (@HausofFrancis) March 5, 2018

Gael Garcia Bernal belted it out Sunday night and some viewers thought the song sounded, well, different.

Is it just me or was this song WAY better in the movie? #Oscars — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) March 5, 2018

Even so, other fans couldn’t get enough.

Gael Garcia Bernal is so cute I don’t even care that he can’t sing. #Oscars — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) March 5, 2018

And whether you loved it, or hated it, Twitter uses agreed: it would be a travesty if fan-favorite film “Coco” went home empty-handed.

If Coco doesn’t win it’s rigged. #Oscars — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) March 5, 2018

