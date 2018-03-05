VIDEO: 3 injured, 1 in custody after Greyhound bus stabbing near Visalia

(KSEE) — Three people were injured and one woman is in custody after a stabbing on a Greyhound bus near Visalia on Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Highway 99 near Caldwell Avenue — which is west of Highway 198.

The suspect was restrained by the bus driver and another passenger, CHP said.

A man on the bus said the suspect stabbed a woman who was holding a child. He also said he helped the victim back into a seat and wrapped his sweatshirt on her wound.

The man said the bus was scheduled to make a stop in Fresno on its way north.

There is not yet word on how severe injuries were.

No other information was immediately available.

