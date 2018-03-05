MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
(KSEE) — Three people were injured and one woman is in custody after a stabbing on a Greyhound bus near Visalia on Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.
It happened just after 2 p.m. on Highway 99 near Caldwell Avenue — which is west of Highway 198.
The suspect was restrained by the bus driver and another passenger, CHP said.
A man on the bus said the suspect stabbed a woman who was holding a child. He also said he helped the victim back into a seat and wrapped his sweatshirt on her wound.
The man said the bus was scheduled to make a stop in Fresno on its way north.
There is not yet word on how severe injuries were.
No other information was immediately available.
