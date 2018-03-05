Academy avoids another winner envelope mix up at the 2018 Oscars

(WFLA) — As folks from last year’s hit film “La La Land” can attest too, it’s pretty embarrassing to think you’ve won and then, unfortunately, realize you didn’t.

So this year the Academy took some not-so-minor and obviously very important steps to make sure such a fiasco didn’t happen again.

Big design changes were made to the mighty winning envelopes themselves.

Even viewers at home were able to see large text in a clear font on the front of each card for every category.

What’s even more, the category was not written just once in gold, but again in a smaller white font on a black background on the same card.

This made it virtually impossible to mistake one card for another.

Basically, the envelopes were fool-proof and served their purpose beautifully. Great job all!

