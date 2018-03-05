Caltrain hits, kills person walking on tracks near San Francisco station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was walking on train tracks when they were struck by Caltrain and killed Monday morning in San Francisco, according to a Caltrain official.

Around 7:50 a.m. a northbound train carrying about 500 people hit the person just south of the 22nd Street Caltrain Station.

Officials say the person was trespassing at the time of the incident.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

Trains in the area were initially stopped in both directions.

At 8:45 a.m. the southbound track was reopened for single-tracking through the incident area at a restricted speed of 10 mph.

At 9:02 a.m., both the northbound and southbound tracks were reopened for maximum authorized speeds

There are no reports of injuries to anyone on board the train at this time.

BART is providing transportation for Caltrain customers. Passengers should expect a 30 minute delay on BART.

The person killed has not been identified. It is unclear why they were on the train tracks.

The incident is under investigation by the Transit Police Bureau.

This is Caltrain’s second fatality this year.

Here is a statement from Caltrain officials:

No matter what the circumstances, it is always regrettable when a life is lost. Caltrain reminds everyone to be safe around train tracks. Caltrain also would like to thank our passengers for their patience as we deal with these sad incidents.

