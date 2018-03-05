OAKLAND (KRON) — Childish Gambino, probably better known as the star and creator of the TV Show “Atlanta,” has announced a North American tour.

The 13-city tour begins in Atlanta before coming to Oakland’s Oracle Arena on Sept. 27.

His latest album, “Awaken, My Love,” got three Grammy nominations and one win.

Donald Glover, Childish Gambino’s real name, says he’ll retire the Gambino name after his next album.

He’s also busy with movies, with upcoming roles in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King” and the Han Solo spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

