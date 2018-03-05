SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help regarding a murder after a body was found near Half Moon Bay last month, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 13, the body of Gilberto Martin Jr. Rodriguez, 53, of San Francisco, was found in the parking lot of Gray Whale Cove State Beach at around 11:30 p.m.



Deputies say the victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have been traveling in the area of Highway 1 between Montara and Pacifica, northbound or southbound, between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on February 13 is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

The area is near the Tom Lantos/Devil’s Slide Tunnel.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, however slight, is encouraged to call Detective Andy Hui at (650)363-4066 or via email ahui@smcgov.org.

You may also remain anonymous and provide information on our Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES