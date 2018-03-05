In Studio: Legoland reps talk new hotel, ‘Deep Sea Adventure’ ride

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This is the ultimate good news if you love Legos…

Legoland is building a hotel!

Spokesperson Julie Estrada and Lego Master Builder Matt Slagel joined KRON4 in studio to talk about the exciting development.

They tell us Legoland Castle Hotel is looking for a kid to design the best model to go into the Grand Hall at the new hotel.

Also this summer, Legoland is opening Merlin’s largest investment in a ride ever with Lego City Deep Sea Adventure submarine ride.

This will be the first ride of its kind in North America where guests go underwater in a real submarine and encounter real sharks, rays, and other sea animals as they go on a voyage in search of lost Lego sunken treasure.

For more details, watch the video above!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s