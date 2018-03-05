In Studio: Legoland reps talk new hotel, ‘Deep Sea Adventure’ ride

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This is the ultimate good news if you love Legos…
Legoland is building a hotel!
Spokesperson Julie Estrada and Lego Master Builder Matt Slagel joined KRON4 in studio to talk about the exciting development.
They tell us Legoland Castle Hotel is looking for a kid to design the best model to go into the Grand Hall at the new hotel.
Also this summer, Legoland is opening Merlin’s largest investment in a ride ever with Lego City Deep Sea Adventure submarine ride.
This will be the first ride of its kind in North America where guests go underwater in a real submarine and encounter real sharks, rays, and other sea animals as they go on a voyage in search of lost Lego sunken treasure.
For more details, watch the video above!
Loved seeing my former executive producer @JEstradaEwart talk about @LEGOLAND_CA on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/EoVPS3mxwj
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) March 5, 2018
