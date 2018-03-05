INTERVIEW: Helping victims of domestic violence

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Often when we cover stories about domestic violence, the focus is on the perpetrators.

However, it’s the victims of this ongoing epidemic who need support.

Joining KRON4 via Skype is Kathy Moore, the executive director of the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence.

Watch the above video to see the interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES