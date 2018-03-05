KRON4 Morning Buzz: Aldon Smith wanted by police, NFL Combine highlights, sports make Academy Awards

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz is Aldon Smith, the NFL Combine, and the Oscars.

Police are searching for Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith. He hasn’t been seen since his ex-girlfriend called 911 about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

She told the dispatcher Smith drank two bottles of tequila, threw her down, bit her wrists, and drove off.

When police got to his house in San Francisco he was already gone. Nobody knows where he is.

A linebacker from University of Central Florida is wowing the NFL Combine… Showing off all the strength, speed and skill he has without his left hand.

Shaquem Griffin’s hand was amputated when he was four-years-old because of a congenital condition. He beat the odds to become an incredible college player, winning AAC Defensive Player of the Year and Peach Bowl Defensive MVP.

First he put on his prosthetic left hand and bench pressing 225 lbs. 20 times. Then he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker since 2003, at 4.38 seconds.

You know who’s also an inspiration is Warriors star JaVale McGee. He took 150 Oakland kids to see the Black Panther movie over the weekend.

Speaking of movies, sports made its way into the Academy Awards this year when Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball.” The short film is a love letter that he wrote to the sport after retiring.

The five-time NBA champion and Lakers great told reporters that winning an Oscar felt better than winning a championship.

