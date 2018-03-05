LISTEN: Dispatch audio of Aldon Smith call released

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the second half of their NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.co Coliseum on September 13, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Audio from San Francisco Police Department’s dispatch regarding suspended Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has been released.

Smith is wanted in an alleged domestic violence incident from Saturday night.

In the call the dispatcher is heard saying “The guy’s name is Aldon Smith.”

Dispatch goes on to report, “Caller saying Smith bit her wrists and climbed out her window…”

You can also hear talk of how Smith allegedly drank two bottles of tequila.

Smith took to Instagram to respond to the domestic violence allegations, saying “you all are wrong.”

Wtfoh you all are wrong

A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on

Investigators want to speak with Smith regarding the incident. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked the call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at  (415) 575-444.

