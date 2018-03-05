LISTEN: Dispatch audio of Aldon Smith call released

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Audio from San Francisco Police Department’s dispatch regarding suspended Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has been released.

Smith is wanted in an alleged domestic violence incident from Saturday night.

In the call the dispatcher is heard saying “The guy’s name is Aldon Smith.”

Dispatch goes on to report, “Caller saying Smith bit her wrists and climbed out her window…”

You can also hear talk of how Smith allegedly drank two bottles of tequila.

Smith took to Instagram to respond to the domestic violence allegations, saying “you all are wrong.”

Wtfoh you all are wrong A post shared by Aldon Smith (@aldonsmith) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Investigators want to speak with Smith regarding the incident. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked the call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at (415) 575-444.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES