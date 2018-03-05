Man seen peeking over women’s bathroom stall in Walnut Creek pizza restaurant

Published:

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police are trying to identify a man seen in a women’s restroom.

Walnut Creek investigators say the man was seen peeking over a bathroom stall.

This was inside the women’s restroom at Skipolini’s Pizza.

If you recognize him, police ask you to call them.

