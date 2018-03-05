WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police are trying to identify a man seen in a women’s restroom.

Walnut Creek investigators say the man was seen peeking over a bathroom stall.

This was inside the women’s restroom at Skipolini’s Pizza.

If you recognize him, police ask you to call them.

Can you identify this subject? On 02/14/18 at approximately 8:20 p.m., this male suspect was seen peeking over a bathroom stall inside the women’s restroom at Skipolini’s Pizza at 1535 Giammona Dr. If you can ID, please call Detective Ezard at 925.943.5878. pic.twitter.com/ASRZdVBBuQ — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) March 5, 2018

