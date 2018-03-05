People Behaving Badly: Homemade speed bumps

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PACIFICA (KRON) — You can’t legally paint your own crosswalk or red zones in your areas.

But what about installing your own speed bumps?

Well, a neighborhood in one city along the Peninsula has city officials scratching their heads.

Stanley Roberts explains.

