People Behaving Badly: Homemade speed bumps

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
PACIFICA (KRON) — You can’t legally paint your own crosswalk or red zones in your areas.
But what about installing your own speed bumps?
Well, a neighborhood in one city along the Peninsula has city officials scratching their heads.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE