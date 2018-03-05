Raiders release Aldon Smith following alleged domestic violence incident

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have released linebacker Aldon Smith, the organization announced Monday morning.

The decision comes two days after police responded to a call from his ex-girlfriend in which she said Smith was hurting her.

She claims he drank two bottles of tequila, threw her around the the room and bit her wrists, all before jumping out of a window and fleeing.

It allegedly happened at the woman’s San Francisco home in the 600 block of Bush Street.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Smith left the scene before officers arrived.

They believe he took off in his Range Rover and headed toward his home in Oakland.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said investigators are asking for the public’s help finding him as they want to speak with Smith regarding the incident. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked the call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at (415) 575-444.

The troubled linebacker has been arrested several times on charges of drunken driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles among other charges since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2011 in the first round. The 49ers released him 2015 after he was arrested and charged with his third drunken driving in four years.

The Raiders signed him in 2015 and he played nine games for them until the NFL suspended him for substance abuse violations.

The team did not say anything in their press release today other than “The Oakland Raiders have released LB Aldon Smith.” There was no elaboration.

The 28-year-old’s application to the NFL commissioner for reinstatement was initially denied in 2016 and is still pending.

The Oakland Raiders have released LB Aldon Smith: https://t.co/sIpd4dLmLv pic.twitter.com/BmDdvrolob — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) March 5, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES