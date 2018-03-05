Report: San Francisco is healthiest city in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The healthiest city in the country is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new report from WalletHub.

Researchers looked at more than 150 of the most populated cities and whether or not they had indicators of good health.

That included the cost of health care, how much fruits and vegetables people are eating, and how many gyms are in the area.

Here’s a look at the top 5 healthiest cities in California.

San Francisco ranks No. 1, followed by San Diego, Irvine, Huntington Beach, and Fremont.

Also making the top 15 are San Jose, Oakland, and Santa Rosa.

San Francisco ranked No. 1 in the entire country.

And as for least healthiest cities in California?

Those are San Bernardino, Bakersfield, and Stockton.

