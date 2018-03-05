Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Americans are ‘drunk shopping’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom talk about the housing market, ‘drunk shopping’ and Amazon.

The U.S. housing market’s rebound is far from over.

Nearly half of drinkers admit to making purchases while drunk.

Amazon is reportedly looking to offer checking accounts for customers through JP Morgan and other banks.

