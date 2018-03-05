Teaching assistant accused of having sexual relations with two students

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody after officials said he had a sexual relationship with two students.

Brody Pickering, 19, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in February. It was later discovered that he had also been sexually involved with a 17-year-old Anderson High School student dating back to 2017.

Pickering faces charges of child seduction and official misconduct, both felonies.

Pickering was employed as a TA since 2017. An official with Anderson Community Schools later informed WISH-TV that Pickering had been terminated from his position.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

The Anderson school district issued this statement:

Anderson Community Schools has been made aware of today’s arrest of a 19 year old para educator. Upon hearing of the accusations, the school corporation removed the accused from all contract with students, involved the appropriate authorities and began their own investigation. ACS has taken appropriate action with the employment status of the accused and will continue to fully cooperate with the Madison County Sherrif’s Department and Anderson Police Department as they continue their investigation. This type of behavior is unacceptable to the school corporation and will not be tolerated. Student safety is the utmost priority for Anderson Community Schools.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES