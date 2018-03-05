VIDEO: Monterey County middle school student stabbed before class

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — A Monterey County middle school went on lockdown on Monday after a student was stabbed in the chest.

The 12-year-old student at North Monterey County Middle School was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the accused attacker is also 12.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, but police said it happened before class.

The suspect was taken into custody and is now facing attempted murder charges.

No other injuries were reported.

