EL DORADO COUNTY (KRON) — A happy ending for a coyote found malnourished and sick about a month ago in a gold-country wildlife rescue.
KRON4 first brought you the story early in February.
Volunteers captured the coyote, which couldn’t eat because she had a plastic jar stuck on her head.
They nursed her back to health, and she regained 40 percent of her weight.
She was well enough that they were able to release her on Sunday back on her home turf in El Dorado County.
Rescue workers fondly nicknamed her Ms. Jarhead and said they were delighted with her recovery.
