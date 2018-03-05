VIDEO: South Bay high school robotics team gets prized robot stolen from Utah hotel

CUPERTINO (KRON) — A robotics team from Monta Vista High School was competing in Utah when the unthinkable happened this weekend.

Their trailer was stolen, and inside, was their carefully constructed robot.

Students from Monta Vista High in Cupertino were taking part in the Utah Regional First Robotics Competition Saturday.

Their robot, El Toro 21, gave them a seventh-place finish. It’s valued between $40,000 and $50,000.

On Saturday night, it was in a trailer parked behind the team’s hotel.

But the next morning, the entire trailer was gone.

They’re upset. The team is hoping that someone at least returns the robot.

They say the stolen trailer and tools are easier to replace.

