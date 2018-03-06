2 earthquakes strike Gilroy moments apart

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

GILROY (KRON) — Two earthquakes hit the Gilroy area just minutes apart Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first was a 3.6 magnitude quake, but was later downgraded to a 3.3. It struck at 4:38 a.m. about six miles east of Gilroy.

Another quake followed shortly after at 4:44 a.m. in the same spot. The second one had a 2.6 magnitude.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

