SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A mountain lion has been spotted in a San Mateo County backyard early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The big cat was seen at around 4:30 a.m. in Pescadero on the 5000 block of Pescadero Creek Road.

Sheriff’s deputies said the animal is aggressive and has killed multiple small livestock animals in a resident’s backyard.

“The animal approached the back door of the home and was not intimidated by two large pit bulls that confronted it at the time,” sheriff’s deputies said.

Residents are asked to use caution in the area, especially at night and early in the morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES