SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith turned himself into San Francisco Police Tuesday after an alleged domestic violence incident that happened over the weekend.

Smith was booked into San Francisco County Jail. His bail was set at $30,000.

#BREAKING: SF Sheriff Dept confirms ex Raider Aldon Smith has turned himself in and is in the booking process on misdemeanor DV charges. @kron4news — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) March 6, 2018

Aldon Smith bails out of jail after being booked on charges related to a n alleged domestic violence incident this weekend. He didn’t speak to the media and jumped into a SUV. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5xdapCRk3A — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) March 6, 2018

San Francisco Police had obtained a warrant for his arrest Monday in connection with Saturday’s incident.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 600 block of Bush Street.

The victim claims Smith drank two bottles of tequila, threw her around the room and bit her wrists, all before jumping out of a window and fleeing.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Smith left the scene before officers arrived.

The troubled linebacker has been arrested several times on charges of drunken driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles among other charges since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2011 in the first round. The 49ers released him 2015 after he was arrested and charged with his third drunken driving in four years.

The Raiders signed him in 2015 and he played nine games for them until the NFL suspended him for substance abuse violations. The 28-year-old’s application to the NFL commissioner for reinstatement was initially denied in 2016 and is still pending.

The Raiders released him on Monday.

