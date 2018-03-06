CAUGHT ON CAMERA: San Francisco police investigating wild hit-and-run in Glen Park neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Monday night in the Glen Park neighborhood of San Francisco.

The photo was taken by a viewer who posted it on Twitter–Sharkey Laguna. It happened in the 700 block of Chenery Street around 11:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows an SUV rear-end a blue sedan, pushing it under the silver SUV before driving away.

Neighbors are now asking for help identifying the perpetrators.

