SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Monday night in the Glen Park neighborhood of San Francisco.
The photo was taken by a viewer who posted it on Twitter–Sharkey Laguna. It happened in the 700 block of Chenery Street around 11:30 p.m.
Surveillance video shows an SUV rear-end a blue sedan, pushing it under the silver SUV before driving away.
Neighbors are now asking for help identifying the perpetrators.
