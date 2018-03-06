Dog food recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

(KRON) — Steve’s Real Food has issued a recall for some of their dog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Utah company is recalling their 5lb Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe.

The dog food was shipped to several pet stores across the state.

The company says the food could be contaminated with salmonella and could severely sicken your pet.

The food could also make you sick just from handling it.

The affected product was sold frozen in 5lb bags. Those bags affected by this recall are identified with the UPC codes ‘6-91730-15303-8’ and the “Best by” date 09/27/18 located on the bag.

There have been no reported illnesses from the product.

