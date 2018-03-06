Father facing charges after 3-month-old girl found dead

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — Police in Heath, Ohio are investigating after a three-month-old baby was found dead Monday afternoon.
According to Heath Police, 3-month-old Bri’anna Mosholder was found unresponsive at in an apartment on the 100 block of Andover Road.
Police called the circumstances surrounding Mosholder’s death suspicious. A search warrant was issued and several items were removed from the home.
Police said Bri’anna was left in the care of her biological father, 25-year-old Ryan Mosholder while her mother was at work. Ryan Mosholder was arrested and charged with murder, according to Heath police.
There were two other children in the home at the time of the death.
