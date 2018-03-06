Good Samaritan finds stolen Monta Vista High School robotics team robot

By , and Published:

CUPERTINO (KRON) — A Good Samaritan has found the stolen Monta Vista High School robotics team robot on Tuesday, according to the team’s Facebook page.

The robot was found in the Good Samaritan’s front yard several miles from the team hotel in Utah.

“While we are unaware of the current condition of the robot, we are enormously relieved that the robot has been found and look forward to welcoming El Toro XXI home soon,” the team said on Facebook.

The robotics team was competing in Utah when the unthinkable happened over the weekend.

Their trailer was stolen, and inside, was their carefully constructed robot.

Their robot, El Toro 21, gave them a seventh-place finish.

It’s valued between $40,000 and $50,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s