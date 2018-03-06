CUPERTINO (KRON) — A Good Samaritan has found the stolen Monta Vista High School robotics team robot on Tuesday, according to the team’s Facebook page.

The robot was found in the Good Samaritan’s front yard several miles from the team hotel in Utah.

“While we are unaware of the current condition of the robot, we are enormously relieved that the robot has been found and look forward to welcoming El Toro XXI home soon,” the team said on Facebook.

The robotics team was competing in Utah when the unthinkable happened over the weekend.

Their trailer was stolen, and inside, was their carefully constructed robot.

Their robot, El Toro 21, gave them a seventh-place finish.

It’s valued between $40,000 and $50,000.

