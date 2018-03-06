MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

BOULDER CREEK (KRON) — KRON4 has some incredible video to share on Tuesday–a rare, up-close encounter with not one but two mountain lions.

The cellphone video was shot through a window, just a few feet from the big cats.

It happened outside a home outside Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“They were magnificent,” Priscilla Unti said. “I had never seen one that close before.”

Boulder Creek residents Unti and Ben Slaughter were awakened about 2 a.m. Monday by a noise they thought might be a prowler just outside their bedroom window.

Boulder Creek firefighter Slaughter then grabbed his cellphone and started shooting video of the two fully grown animals, who made themselves at home on the patio for the next 20 minutes.

Priscilla is diligent about bringing in her dog’s food at night but suspects the mountain lions may have been attracted somehow by her dog Chloe or her neighbor’s pets.

She marveled at how the playful they were, suggesting that perhaps they are a couple.

The mountain lions were not intimidated by the people staring at them from behind the glass or by Chloe’s growling and whimpering.

Priscilla says the two big cats eventually grew tired of the spotlight and wandered off into the redwoods.

