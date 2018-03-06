MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — More than a week ago, the California Democratic Party failed to endorse a candidate for governor.

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom led the way with 39 percent of the vote.

But one candidate got his profile boosted by finishing close behind him–State Treasurer John Chiang.

He sat down on Tuesday with Capitol Bureau Reporter Kody Leibowitz to talk why he believes he can be the next governor of California.

