Jeff Sessions to make ‘major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement’ tomorrow in Sacramento

In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to members of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition in Indianapolis. Sessions returns to Capitol Hill amid growing evidence of contacts between Russians and associates of President Donald Trump, bracing for an onslaught of lawmaker questions about how much he knew of that outreach during last year’s White House campaign. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to the California Sate Capital Wednesday to make a big announcement about sanctuary jurisdiction.

Sessions will attend tomorrow’s 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento to make the announcement.

The event starts at 8:05 a.m.

A press release from Sessions’ office says he will be making “a major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement.”

No further details were provided.

