Jeff Sessions to make ‘major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement’ tomorrow in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to the California Sate Capital Wednesday to make a big announcement about sanctuary jurisdiction.
Sessions will attend tomorrow’s 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento to make the announcement.
The event starts at 8:05 a.m.
A press release from Sessions’ office says he will be making “a major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement.”
No further details were provided.
