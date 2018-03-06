Jeff Sessions to make ‘major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement’ tomorrow in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to the California Sate Capital Wednesday to make a big announcement about sanctuary jurisdiction.

Sessions will attend tomorrow’s 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day in Sacramento to make the announcement.

The event starts at 8:05 a.m.

A press release from Sessions’ office says he will be making “a major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement.”

No further details were provided.

