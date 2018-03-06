KRON4 Morning Buzz: Raiders cut ties with Aldon Smith

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz is Aldon Smith, the NFL Commissioner’s dash for charity, and The Rock’s Razzie Award.

The Raiders have cut ties with Aldon Smith. They released him yesterday, but this isn’t about football anymore.

TMZ says Smith’s friends are worried about him and his drinking, which they say has gotten progressively worse. They hope he’s hit rock bottom.

Smith hasn’t been seen since his fiancee called 911 Saturday night and told them Smith was drunk and beat her up.

TMZ says he called the the girlfriend’s father who’s a doctor and asked for help, and that’s how he wound up in rehab.

When he does re-surface, there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

In other NFL news, the franchise tag deadline is today and next week we’ll find out where the players wind up.

But it’s safe to say, no team is going to want to sign this guy…

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did a 40-yard dash through the office for charity. His time: 5.41 seconds.

He’d never cut it on the field… Prospects at the combine average a hair over 4 and a half seconds. But give Goodell a break! He’s 59-years-old, running down a a hallway in a suit.

A 5.41 isn’t too bad when you consider Tom Brady ran a famously slow 5.28 when he was in the combine.

And in entertainment headlines… A blemish on Dwayne Johnson’s career that will last forever.

That terrible movie he starred in this year – The Rolling Stone calls it “a movie that feels great chugging it down, then your stomach hurts, your head aches and you puke the whole thing up so you can forget about it in the morning.”

The Rock knew he wasn’t going to win an Oscar, but does seem he pleased that the movie got a Razzie award.

Hear what he had to say in the video!

