Major traffic delays due to fire under Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire under the Bay Bridge is causing major traffic delays for eastbound Interstate 80 drivers Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire has been extinguished and all lanes are open, however, traffic is a mess.

California Highway Patrol San Francisco tweeted at 2:45 p.m. about the fire burning under the eastern span of the bridge.

The small debris fire broke out under the eastbound lanes just west of Treasure Island.

San Francisco Fire Department’s Fireboat was able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

I-80 eb west of Treasure Island on Bay Bridge two far right lanes still blocked for fire engines. Fire is out. Expect heavy traffic. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 6, 2018

Fire under the Bay Bridge eb west of Treasure Island. SFFD on scene and working to put out fire . Traffic eb currently blocked. pic.twitter.com/QEV7GUOYiE — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 6, 2018

Fire on Bay Bridge eb west of Treasure Island is out. All lanes open. Heavy traffic in all eb lanes. @sffdpio pic.twitter.com/0XNJQX3THZ — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 6, 2018

