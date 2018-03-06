Playboy Mansion to get protected status under deal with city

By Published:
FILE - In this May 1, 1997, file photo, Victoria Silvstedt poses with her 1997 Porsche Boxter in front of the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles. Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the five-acre property he bought for $100 million. The deal, announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 1997, file photo, Victoria Silvstedt poses with her 1997 Porsche Boxter in front of the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles. Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the five-acre property he bought for $100 million. The deal, announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles.

Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the 5-acre (2-hectare) property he bought for $100 million. He agreed to not demolish the 20,000-square-foot (1858-sq. meter) main residence as he proceeds with plans to connect the mansion and its grounds to his 2-acre plot next door.

The deal, announced Tuesday by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. City News Service says the designation stops short of giving the building landmark status.

Hugh Hefner, who died last year, bought the estate in 1971 and made it into the epicenter of his Playboy brand and one of the world’s most famous homes.

FILE - In this May 1, 1997, file photo, Victoria Silvstedt poses with her 1997 Porsche Boxter in front of the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles. Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the five-acre property he bought for $100 million. The deal, announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE – In this May 1, 1997, file photo, Victoria Silvstedt poses with her 1997 Porsche Boxter in front of the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles. Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the five-acre property he bought for $100 million. The deal, announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s