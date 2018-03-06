SAUSALITO (KRON) — Possible human bones have been found in the Marin Headlands area near the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department.

Hikers found the possible human remains in an open space area commonly inhabited by transients. Deputies do not believe foul play was involved.

“Evidence at the scene was suggestive of this being a previously occupied transient encampment. The bones were collected from the site of discovery and will be undergoing additional examination by the Coroner Division Chief Forensic Pathologist, in addition to evaluation by a forensic Odontologist, forensic anthropologist, and then submitted to the State of California Bureau of Forensic Services DNA Laboratory in an effort to positively identify the subject,” sheriff’s deputies said in a press release.

Deputies are still investigating the remains.

No other information has been made available by deputies.

