Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: March Madness boosts morale, takes a toll on productivity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom talk about retirement, March Madness and McDonald’s.

About 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for when they retire. The No. 1 reason most people cited for not stashing more away was because they didn’t earn enough to save, followed by the fact that they were already struggling to pay bills.

As they clamber to fill in tournament brackets, workers say March Madness is good for employee morale. Yet corporate productivity losses during the month amounted to $6.3 billion last year.

McDonald’s has begun rolling out fresh beef burgers across the country.

