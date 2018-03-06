VIDEO: Rollover crash near San Francisco’s Alamo Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a rollover crash near Alamo Square on Tuesday night.

It happened at Fell and Broderick streets. KRON4 has a reporter on the way to check out the scene.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and one ended up on its side.

Witnesses say there was heavy traffic in the area for about five blocks.

They also say they heard two loud booms.

