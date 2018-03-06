SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A Santa Rosa middle school has been placed on lockdown after threatening graffiti has been found in the bathroom, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The graffiti was found in the boys’ bathroom. It threatened students and staff, deputies said.

The graffiti threatened to kill everyone, authorities said.

Parents are currently picking up their children from the school.

Graffiti found in #WillowsideMiddleSchool bathroom in #SantaRosa threatened to “kill everybody” prompted lockdown and closure today at 2pm. It’s the 3rd such threat found in a #SonomaCounty school in past week. @kron4news — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) March 7, 2018

The threat was found just after 2 p.m. at Willowside Middle School.

Here is the full statement by sheriff’s deputies:

A Santa Rosa middle school was placed on lockdown today after graffiti was found in the boys’ bathroom that threatened students and staff. The Sheriff’s Office was called shortly after 2:00 PM today to Willowside Middle School where school staff reported finding the threatening graffiti. Five deputies responded to the school where they found the graffiti that threated to kill everyone. School administration worked in cooperation with the deputies and all students were placed on lock down in their classrooms while parents were called to come pick up their children. This was the second reported incident to the Sheriff’s Office today of graffiti in this particular bathroom. The first call came earlier in the day when staff found vague writing that didn’t warrant such a response. Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

