Trump: ‘We don’t have stars anymore, except your President’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Trump is humoring himself on Twitter Tuesday morning, poking fun at the Oscars while paying himself a compliment.
Around 5:30 a.m. he tweeted that this year’s Academy Awards was the lowest rated one in history.
Why? Because, “We don’t have Stars anymore – except your President.”
He followed with a “JK” of sorts in parenthesis after.
The tweet is getting quite the mixed bad of responses in the comments.
Check it out:
Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE