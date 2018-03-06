Trump: ‘We don’t have stars anymore, except your President’

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —  President Trump is humoring himself on Twitter Tuesday morning, poking fun at the Oscars while paying himself a compliment.

Around 5:30 a.m. he tweeted that this year’s Academy Awards was the lowest rated one in history.

Why? Because, “We don’t have Stars anymore – except your President.”

He followed with a “JK” of sorts  in parenthesis after.

The tweet is getting quite the mixed bad of responses in the comments.

Check it out:

