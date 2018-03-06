Trump: ‘We don’t have stars anymore, except your President’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Trump is humoring himself on Twitter Tuesday morning, poking fun at the Oscars while paying himself a compliment.

Around 5:30 a.m. he tweeted that this year’s Academy Awards was the lowest rated one in history.

Why? Because, “We don’t have Stars anymore – except your President.”

He followed with a “JK” of sorts in parenthesis after.

The tweet is getting quite the mixed bad of responses in the comments.

Check it out:

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES