MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a string of attacks against businesses; at least a dozen restaurants and storefronts have been shot up citywide.

Some are happening to businesses along Alum Rock Avenue near the Highway 101 onramp in San Jose.

On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke to business owners who were left to clean up the mess.

At least 3 businesses in one block of Little Portugal had their windows smashed overnight–ADEGA restaurant, the Portuguese Bar and Restaurant that’s adjacent to it, and also, a photo store across the street.

And that’s not it.

In total, police are investigating 12 incidents.

Across town, at The Plant shopping center, the windows at Applebee’s were first smashed last Friday.

Then last night, patrons that were eating at the time tell KRON4 they heard when pellets hit the windows.

Of course, that caused quite a scare. But because they’re double-paned glasses, they shattered but didn’t break.

However, overnight, the culprits returned and shattered a number of windows throughout the restaurant.

It is believed that BB guns were used to cause havoc.

Also nearby, a McDonald’s was hit–both at the entrance and the drive-through windows.

A Taco Bell, a tea shop, and a slew of other establishments were vandalized.

Business owners and their clientele are all concerned about this rash of violent incidents.

“I think it’s sad,” Lucy Alves said. “I think it’s sad the way people are coming out here shooting these businesses up. It’s like a Portuguese community. Everyone gets along with each other. They’re friendly and have a good time. It’s sad.”

At least one business owner tells KRON4 it will take some time to replace their boarded-up windows.

Right now, it isn’t clear if this is gang-related.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES