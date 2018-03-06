VIDEO: Father, son arrested after CHP finds explosives, evacuates hotel in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Two men were arrested in Oakland after police searched for explosives and evacuated a hotel on Monday night.

The investigation began when California Highway Patrol tried to stop a Honda CRV around 4:43 a.m. Sunday.

The driver would not yield, according to CHP, and led them on a short pursuit before he was stopped.

While searching his car, CHP found materials associated with making explosives.

CHP Golden Gate Division got a search warrant for a hotel room the suspect shared in Oakland with his father, Ronald Guy.

Monday evening, CHP and Oakland police evacuated part of the hotel.

The investigation began near the 1700 block of Embarcadero at about 7:05 p.m., according to Oakland police.

Jeremy Guy and Ronald Guy, from Riverbank, Calif., were arrested for having destructive devices and materials used to make explosives.

CHP and Oakland police are investigating the incident.

