VIDEO: San Francisco school responds after 7-year-old student, mom die in tragic snow accident

By Published: Updated:

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco school is responding to the deaths of a 7-year-old student and his mother, who died after being buried by snow in the Sierra Nevada.

50-year-old Olga Perkovic and her son Aaron were first reported missing last night around 6:45 p.m. 

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in San Francisco this morning at the French American International School where Aaron attended.

The school issued the following statement about this tragic accident:

We were devastated to learn of Aaron and Olga’s passing, and our thoughts are with the Goodstein-Perkovic family during this difficult time. We have grief counselors on campus to provide support for our students, families, faculty, and staff as we cope the loss of two of our community members.

The two were last seen on a chair lift around 4:00 p.m. while skiing at Kirkwood Resort.

 At about 9:00 p.m., a neighbor of theirs noticed ski gloves on the snow next to their condo.

That’s when Olga and Aaron were found unconscious beneath three feet of snow.

They were immediately rescued and air-lifted to the hospital, but neither survived.

Deputies determined the two had returned to their condo by skiing through a wooded area when the snow slid from the roof of the condo and buried them.

Perkovic was on a ski vacation with her three children when it happened.

They are just two of the skiers to die at California resorts since a major snowstorm late last week.

The avalanche that hit Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort caught five people.

The avalanche occurred hours after the body of a missing snowboarder was found at the same resort.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s