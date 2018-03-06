VIDEO: San Francisco school responds after 7-year-old student, mom die in tragic snow accident

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST HERE

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco school is responding to the deaths of a 7-year-old student and his mother, who died after being buried by snow in the Sierra Nevada.

50-year-old Olga Perkovic and her son Aaron were first reported missing last night around 6:45 p.m.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in San Francisco this morning at the French American International School where Aaron attended.

A parent at the French American International School in San Francisco says the school sent out notices regarding the death of one of their students & his mother. Both died after being buried by snow @kron4news pic.twitter.com/paJZd7q0xy — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) March 6, 2018

The school issued the following statement about this tragic accident:

We were devastated to learn of Aaron and Olga’s passing, and our thoughts are with the Goodstein-Perkovic family during this difficult time. We have grief counselors on campus to provide support for our students, families, faculty, and staff as we cope the loss of two of our community members.

The two were last seen on a chair lift around 4:00 p.m. while skiing at Kirkwood Resort.

At about 9:00 p.m., a neighbor of theirs noticed ski gloves on the snow next to their condo.

That’s when Olga and Aaron were found unconscious beneath three feet of snow.

They were immediately rescued and air-lifted to the hospital, but neither survived.

Deputies determined the two had returned to their condo by skiing through a wooded area when the snow slid from the roof of the condo and buried them.

Perkovic was on a ski vacation with her three children when it happened.

They are just two of the skiers to die at California resorts since a major snowstorm late last week.

The avalanche that hit Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort caught five people.

The avalanche occurred hours after the body of a missing snowboarder was found at the same resort.

