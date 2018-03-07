MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

DANVILLE (KRON) — Five months have passed since a 37-year-old woman from Danville was found dead in an East Bay home near the town of Byron.

This week, the family of the victim announced a $10,000 reward for information that helps solve this murder.

On Wednesday, KRON4 spoke with the victim’s uncle, who owns the home where the woman was found.

Emily Courchesne was alone inside the home, house sitting for her uncle and his family who were on vacation at the time.

That’s when her uncle believes she was confronted by home invaders.

“Emily was a totally innocent bystander to what we think was just a robbery,” Al Courchesne said.

The home is located off Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Byron.

Al says he was close with his 37-year-old niece.

He says Emily was shot to death after he thinks the suspects panicked.

“We’re almost certain that the killers, they knew we were on vacation–that they didn’t know that Emily was house sitting there,” Courchesne said. “But they knew we were away, and that’s… their intent was to find something of value, thinking that nobody was home.”

Emily’s body was discovered on the morning of Oct. 6, 2017.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office believes that she was killed sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning of that week.

“Everybody who knows about this is horrified by it,” Courchesne said. “It’s just so–it’s just a senseless act.”

The Courchesne family is putting up the $10,000 reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

“Give yourself up–do the right thing,” Courchesne said.

And to this day, Courchesne says it doesn’t appear any items were stolen from the house during the course of the murder.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES