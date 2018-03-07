Attorney General Jeff Sessions issues strong message to Oakland mayor

OAKLAND (KRON)– U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during his visit to Sacramento after she warned residents of a possible immigration sweep.

Sessions blamed Schaaf for tipping off immigrants with criminal records who might have been apprehended.

ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan was critical of Schaaf’s decision to alert the public as “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

Homan said 864 immigrants with criminal records “remain at large in the community and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision.”

Sessions says he’s suing California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

He also believes California’s laws are unconstitutional and a “plain violation of common sense.”

