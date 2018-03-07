Attorney General Jeff Sessions issues strong message to Oakland mayor

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf takes questions from the media during a press conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2018. A top immigration official said Wednesday that about 800 people living illegally in Northern California were able to avoid arrest because of a weekend warning that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf put on Twitter. (Jane Tyska/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

OAKLAND (KRON)–  U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf during his visit to Sacramento after she warned residents of a possible immigration sweep.

Sessions blamed Schaaf for tipping off immigrants with criminal records who might have been apprehended.

ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan was critical of Schaaf’s decision to alert the public as “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

Homan said 864 immigrants with criminal records “remain at large in the community and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision.”

Sessions says he’s suing California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

He also believes California’s laws are unconstitutional and a “plain violation of common sense.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s