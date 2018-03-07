

SACRAMENTO (KRON)–Bay Area officials are sounding off after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a lawsuit against California over immigration policies.

San Francisco Mayor Mark Ferrell has issued a statement following the announcement:

This morning, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions came into our state and attacked our values, our policies and our people. In response to this stunt, I want my message to be clear to Attorney General Sessions: your threats will not change who we are. They will not deter our mission. They will not shake our beliefs. Like California, San Francisco is a place of Sanctuary. We are a place where everyone can strive to create a brighter future for themselves and their families. Our statutes are in compliance with federal law. If the federal government believes there is a need to detain a criminal, we will honor a criminal warrant, as we always have, and we always will. We know that this is not about enforcing federal law. This is about attacking communities and residents who do not adhere to the government’s fear-based and divisive agenda. This administration believe in States’ rights when it is convenient for their cause. They support individual rights when it fits their political agenda. But we will not be intimidated. No matter how hard the federal administration tries to export their politics of fear, we will remain a city of love and compassion. We will remain a Sanctuary City.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued the following statement:

This lawsuit is a misguided waste of federal resources – much like the Administration’s indiscriminate approach to immigration enforcement that has entangled hard-working residents, including the recent deportation of a Bay Area nurse and mother of three. Wasting time and energy on politically-driven lawsuits will do nothing to make our communities safer. As a former federal prosecutor, I know firsthand how critical trust of local law enforcement is to maintaining a safe community – and I’m not alone. Police chiefs of major cities throughout the nation agree that we critically need to ensure every resident – regardless of status – will not hesitate to call 911 in an emergency, to report a crime or share information with police, without a looming fear of being ripped from their family.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón responded:

When less than half of the individuals that ICE recently arrested in a Bay Area raid had a criminal record-and even fewer had a history of violence-the Trump administration’s stated goals of protecting public safety are demonstrably false. This is a portrait of dragnet-style immigration enforcement which studies have shown time and time again makes communities less safe, not more. With the midterm elections ramping up, and with fledgling approval ratings for the President and the Republican majority in Congress, the timing of the raid and lawsuit is suspicious. California has the opportunity to flip Congress to a Democratic majority, and California is at the center of the administration’s backwards immigration policy. It’s time for the American public to see this racist stunt for what it is: A perverse use of power that prioritizes politics over public safety. These actions are not taken to make America safer, they are being taken to divide Americans.

