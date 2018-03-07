Gavin Newsom ‘rejects’ Sessions’ lawsuit against California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom says he “rejects” the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California over the state’s sanctuary city status.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

Sessions’ also criticized Newsom, along with other California leaders, calling them an “embarrassment.”

“Coming from him, I take that as a compliment,” Newsom responded.

“We reject this lawsuit,” the former San Francisco mayor said. “We reject Jeff Sessions. We reject the rhetoric and frankly the outright lies…that Jeff sessions perpetuated today as he advanced his lawsuit, this a political stunt of sorts.”

Earlier this week, Newsom officially filed to run for Governor of California.

