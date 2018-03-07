Gov. Brown calls Sessions’ lawsuit against California ‘sad political stunt’

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Governor Jerry Brown is calling the Trump Administrations’ lawsuit against California a “sad political stunt.”

Brown told reporters shortly after Session’s speech to law enforcement officials Wednesday that it was unprecedented for him to “act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer.”

The Democrat accused Sessions of lying and of trying to appease President Donald Trump. Brown says the actions are about dividing America.

“The federal government ought to do its job and not blame California,” Gov. Brown said.

Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

California leaders strongly deny that claim.

Sessions strongly criticized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent. He claims 800 “wanted criminals” eluded arrests as a result.

Sessions says California’s laws are unconstitutional and a “plain violation of common sense.”

